The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Receives $90.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TKR. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Timken from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Timken in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Timken in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Timken from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

In other Timken news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $2,297,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,895,606.15. This trade represents a 13.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 4.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,817,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,750,000 after buying an additional 128,791 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Timken by 4.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,679,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,880,000 after buying an additional 107,350 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Timken by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,667,000 after purchasing an additional 97,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Timken by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,953,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,689,000 after purchasing an additional 66,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Timken by 34.3% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,376,000 after purchasing an additional 434,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Timken stock opened at $77.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. Timken has a 12 month low of $72.35 and a 12 month high of $94.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.09.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.15). Timken had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Timken will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.27%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

