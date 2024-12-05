The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,015 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,723,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 59,012 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:TJX opened at $125.50 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.44 and a 12-month high of $128.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.91.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.