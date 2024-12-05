The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,168 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TD. Royal Bank of Canada cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. National Bank Financial raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $56.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.74 and a 200 day moving average of $57.70.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

