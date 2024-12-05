The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,929 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 11,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEN. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Wendy’s from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Wendy’s from $18.00 to $18.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Wendy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.36.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of WEN stock opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.59. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.50 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 70.02% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

