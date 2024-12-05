THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.000-5.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.0 billion-$9.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.6 billion. THOR Industries also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.00-5.00 EPS.

THOR Industries Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $104.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.67. THOR Industries has a 12-month low of $88.37 and a 12-month high of $129.31.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, THOR Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at THOR Industries

In other THOR Industries news, VP Colleen A. Zuhl sold 4,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 131,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,169,075. The trade was a 3.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

