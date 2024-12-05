Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Thryv from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

THRY opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.67. Thryv has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.12). Thryv had a negative net margin of 38.87% and a negative return on equity of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $179.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Thryv will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thryv by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,425,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,486,000 after purchasing an additional 71,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thryv by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,159,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,979,000 after purchasing an additional 22,460 shares during the period. Harspring Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thryv by 51.2% in the third quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 635,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Thryv by 7.1% in the third quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 407,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 27,018 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Thryv by 95.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 355,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 174,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

