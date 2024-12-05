TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Down 1.7% – What’s Next?

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.19 and last traded at $20.35. 1,112,945 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,444,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Fearnley Fonds raised TORM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on TORM from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get TORM alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TORM

TORM Stock Down 1.7 %

TORM Cuts Dividend

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.876 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. TORM’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of TORM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of TORM by 76.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of TORM in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of TORM during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TORM during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TORM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.