Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CURV. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Torrid from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. William Blair upgraded Torrid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

NYSE CURV opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.79. Torrid has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.05 million, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 2.01.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Torrid will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Torrid news, insider Elizabeth Munoz sold 188,189 shares of Torrid stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $715,118.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,976,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,512,261.80. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa M. Harper sold 498,087 shares of Torrid stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $1,892,730.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,596,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,265,993.20. This represents a 8.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,164,601 shares of company stock valued at $34,825,484 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CURV. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Torrid by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 23,553 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Torrid by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 50,439 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Torrid by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,930,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

