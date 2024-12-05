Trevi Therapeutics’ (TRVI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRVI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Trevi Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ TRVI opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $199.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Trevi Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 130.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $47,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $61,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 87.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

