True Nature Announces Appointment to Advisory Board and Issuance of Restricted Common Stock

True Nature, a leading company in certain business sectors, recently revealed the appointment of Mr. Marty Valania to its Advisory Board. The Board authorized the creation of this new Advisory Board in early 2024, comprising subject matter experts to provide strategic advice to the management team. The positions on the Advisory Board are non-executive, offering advice without voting authority on matters brought to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Marty Valania, a senior executive with a strong background in digital marketing for the newspaper industry, has been selected for this role. He brings a wealth of experience, having served as the head of digital marketing for Independent Newsmedia, Inc. since 2023. Mr. Valania’s previous roles include working at Independent Newspapers and Digital First Media, among other prestigious companies.

The compensation for Advisory Board participants will be $60,000 per year in the form of restricted common stock. The valuation for the restricted stock has been set at $0.80 per share, resulting in the issuance of 150,000 shares to both Advisory Board members, including Mr. Valania.

The purpose of the Advisory Board is to provide non-binding strategic advice to the company’s management team. They aim to offer expertise in various industry-specific concerns, including scientific, technical, and energy-related matters. Advisory Board members do not have the authority to vote on decisions but provide valuable insights and industry connections.

In addition to this appointment, True Nature issued a press release on December 2, 2024, updating shareholders on financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. This press release also highlighted the new Advisory Board appointment.

Investors are encouraged to explore the recent developments within True Nature’s Advisory Board, reflecting the company’s continuous efforts to enhance strategic decision-making and industry expertise.

About True Nature

True Nature Holding, Inc focuses on engaging in compounding pharmacy activities direct to consumers, doctors, and veterinary professionals. It also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry.

