Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Stock Price

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCL. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:CCL opened at $26.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.64. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $26.79.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,937.08. The trade was a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1,431.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

