UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 1,073,530 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 324.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,404,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073,530 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $26,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $18.43 on Thursday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $20.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.22). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 292.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

