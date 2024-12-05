UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 6,197 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $26,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 114.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 6.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 48.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter worth $1,122,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter worth $265,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $99,847.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,642.40. This trade represents a 21.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $684,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,582.62. The trade was a 13.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,536 shares of company stock worth $884,517. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HQY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.64.

HealthEquity Price Performance

HQY stock opened at $103.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.10 and a 52 week high of $105.82.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $299.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.48 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

