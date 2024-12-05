UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Decreases Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,109 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.45% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $35,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 24.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,140,000 after acquiring an additional 333,390 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.7% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,421,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,972,000 after acquiring an additional 24,253 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 945,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,343,000 after purchasing an additional 39,803 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.4% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 604,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $183.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.53. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.42 and a 52-week high of $218.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.07.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $587.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.00 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.80%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

