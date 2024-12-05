UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Stock Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 408.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 765,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615,076 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $28,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 15.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 37,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 21.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $39.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.57. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.62 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.92 and a 200 day moving average of $35.60.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.20 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 2.22%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 267.39%.

PECO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point lifted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

