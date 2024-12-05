UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Lowers Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 827,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 140,526 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Suncor Energy worth $30,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 90.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,299,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $316,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951,287 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,661,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $328,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,896 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 23.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,695,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,936 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 23.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,939,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $256,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Suncor Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,134,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $956,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SU. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.40.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE SU opened at $38.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $41.94.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.4089 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.60%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

