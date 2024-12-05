UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,470 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $34,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 76.2% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 729.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:BWXT opened at $130.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.14 and its 200-day moving average is $105.64. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.69 and a 52-week high of $136.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.70.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.84 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

