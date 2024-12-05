UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 841 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,717 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.32% of AppFolio worth $27,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APPF. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AppFolio by 6.8% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in AppFolio by 15.0% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after buying an additional 9,795 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in AppFolio by 998.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,334,000 after acquiring an additional 55,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in AppFolio by 5.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of APPF opened at $268.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 73.44 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.24. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.29 and a 12 month high of $274.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.26. AppFolio had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AppFolio from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on AppFolio from $300.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AppFolio

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.18, for a total transaction of $46,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,309.96. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 5,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.24, for a total transaction of $1,202,461.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,559.84. This trade represents a 15.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,961 shares of company stock worth $5,893,982 over the last three months. 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AppFolio Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.