UBS Group Reiterates “Sell” Rating for XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $8.80 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $8.20. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 30.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of XPeng from $14.60 to $13.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on XPeng from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on XPeng from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.69.

Shares of XPeng stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,314,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,580,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52. XPeng has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 2.76.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in XPeng by 212.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,008,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,549 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the third quarter valued at about $22,047,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in XPeng by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,421,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,369,000 after buying an additional 872,160 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the second quarter worth approximately $5,923,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth $6,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

