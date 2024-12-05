United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $103.83 and last traded at $102.65, with a volume of 1159456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on UAL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Dbs Bank raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on United Airlines from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on United Airlines from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.15.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Airlines

United Airlines Stock Up 4.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other news, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $5,707,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,049,536.88. The trade was a 48.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $1,407,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,565.28. The trade was a 30.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,158,900. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Comerica Bank increased its position in United Airlines by 8.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 266.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 34,910 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $617,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in United Airlines by 1.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in United Airlines by 26.6% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.