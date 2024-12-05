United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 291.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 720.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,015,025.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,098 shares in the company, valued at $6,249,229.86. This represents a 13.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $128.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $109.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.12 and a 52 week high of $163.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.49%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

