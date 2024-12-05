Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on Upstart from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

Upstart stock opened at $74.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 2.19. Upstart has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $86.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.31.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $2,714,605.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,506.80. This trade represents a 40.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $119,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,335,137.22. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 539,539 shares of company stock worth $32,897,079. 18.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

