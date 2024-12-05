VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,443 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,524,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter.

GDXJ opened at $48.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.59. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $55.58. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

