Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) is Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,890 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 4.1% of Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $37,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BNDX. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 283.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 49,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 36,597 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 242,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 76,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 448,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,839,000 after acquiring an additional 16,806 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $50.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.57. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.