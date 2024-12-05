Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Red Wave Investments LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Red Wave Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 4.0% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,712,000 after buying an additional 53,285 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 45.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,929,000 after buying an additional 15,882 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 131,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $179.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.07. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.12 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The stock has a market cap of $127.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

