Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock Holdings Lifted by RA Capital Management L.P.

RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,689,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485,436 shares during the quarter. Vaxcyte accounts for approximately 11.4% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RA Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Vaxcyte worth $992,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 33.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 649.4% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the second quarter valued at $70,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vaxcyte news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.94, for a total value of $927,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,479,005.02. The trade was a 8.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $1,386,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,630,327.45. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,464 shares of company stock worth $11,924,596 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Vaxcyte stock opened at $93.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.28 and its 200 day moving average is $90.73. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.26 and a 1 year high of $121.06.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.27. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $113.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $98.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $101.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Vaxcyte Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

