Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$6.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.722-2.725 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.71 billion. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.440-6.440 EPS.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

NYSE:VEEV traded down $6.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $231.66. 1,780,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.36, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $165.12 and a 52-week high of $240.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $270,251.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,483,390.13. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

