Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 2,468 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Woodward by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Woodward by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Woodward by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Woodward by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Woodward by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of WWD opened at $183.84 on Thursday. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.12 and a fifty-two week high of $201.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. Woodward had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In other Woodward news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $1,795,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,684.94. This represents a 46.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 47,913 shares of company stock valued at $8,502,604 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WWD. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $186.00) on shares of Woodward in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $209.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WWD

About Woodward

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.