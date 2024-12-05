Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Stake in ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 2.13% of ESH Acquisition worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESHA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESH Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,368,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of ESH Acquisition by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 509,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 247,521 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in shares of ESH Acquisition by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 159,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 68,502 shares during the last quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ESH Acquisition by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 330,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ESH Acquisition by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 40,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

ESH Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ESHA stock opened at $10.69 on Thursday. ESH Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55.

About ESH Acquisition

ESH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the sports, hospitality, and music and entertainment sectors.

Featured Stories

