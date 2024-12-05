Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 26,164 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 387.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,164 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DG. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $79.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $72.12 and a 12-month high of $168.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DG. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.32.

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.83 per share, for a total transaction of $80,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,284.90. This trade represents a 2.44 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $208,957.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,819.75. This represents a 21.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

