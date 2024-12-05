Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 368,799 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 3,480.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 379,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,799 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in B&G Foods by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its position in B&G Foods by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 18,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BGS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, B&G Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

B&G Foods Stock Down 1.6 %

BGS opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $533.54 million, a PE ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.28. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is -223.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric H. Hart bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,899 shares in the company, valued at $555,618.75. The trade was a 5.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Sherrill acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $464,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 353,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,946.92. This represents a 24.73 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 90,111 shares of company stock valued at $593,054 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

(Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.