Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 488,941 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488,941 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 14,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions stock opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.52. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $29.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average of $26.36.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Element Solutions’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.83%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Element Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

