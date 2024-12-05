Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $2.93 Million Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 75,021 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,289,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,445,000 after acquiring an additional 94,694 shares during the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 355.8% in the third quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 23,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 18,706 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 3.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 731,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,570,000 after buying an additional 27,225 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 21.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,752,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,419,000 after buying an additional 313,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 5.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 369,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,436,000 after buying an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.50 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.50 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.81.

Summit Materials Price Performance

SUM stock opened at $50.80 on Thursday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $53.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 61.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Summit Materials had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.