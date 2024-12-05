Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Stock Price Down 5.6% – Here’s What Happened

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.26. 51,879 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,357,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on VERV. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Down 6.6 %

The company has a market cap of $524.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.23% and a negative net margin of 807.65%. The company’s revenue was up 120.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 908.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

Featured Stories

