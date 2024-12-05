Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.91.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on VSTS shares. Baird R W lowered shares of Vestis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Vestis from $13.60 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vestis from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vestis from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vestis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
Read Our Latest Report on Vestis
Institutional Trading of Vestis
Vestis Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE VSTS opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Vestis has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $22.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 102.25 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.56.
Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Vestis had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $684.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.54 million. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vestis will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Vestis Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Vestis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.50%.
Vestis Company Profile
Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vestis
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.