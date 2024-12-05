Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.91.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VSTS shares. Baird R W lowered shares of Vestis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Vestis from $13.60 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vestis from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vestis from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vestis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Vestis alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Vestis

Institutional Trading of Vestis

Vestis Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Vestis by 726.8% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 160,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 141,113 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vestis in the first quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vestis by 9.2% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 692,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,468,000 after acquiring an additional 58,538 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Vestis by 10.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 689,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,272,000 after acquiring an additional 66,621 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Vestis by 39.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 168,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 47,996 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VSTS opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Vestis has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $22.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 102.25 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.56.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Vestis had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $684.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.54 million. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vestis will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Vestis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Vestis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

Vestis Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.