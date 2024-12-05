Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.000-2.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of VSCO traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.02. 3,235,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,705,388. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.00. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $44.40.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VSCO shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.45.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

Featured Stories

