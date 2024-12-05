Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.000-2.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance
Shares of VSCO traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.02. 3,235,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,705,388. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.00. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $44.40.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile
Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.
