VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $53.25 and traded as high as $59.31. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $59.31, with a volume of 365 shares trading hands.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $47.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.29.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Thornton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter valued at about $242,000.

