Vinci Partners Investments’ (VINP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.45% from the stock’s current price.

Vinci Partners Investments Stock Up 0.8 %

Vinci Partners Investments stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. Vinci Partners Investments has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VINP. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 139,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 94,467 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 154,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 391.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 84,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 34.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.