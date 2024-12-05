VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Receives $11.08 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.08.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research downgraded VIZIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of NYSE VZIO opened at $11.35 on Thursday. VIZIO has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,135.00 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VIZIO by 19.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of VIZIO by 11.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in VIZIO in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC grew its position in VIZIO by 77.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in VIZIO by 15.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

