Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $6.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $343.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.26. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $11.72.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, insider Sandell Jacquelyn Fahey sold 5,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $34,914.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,525.82. This trade represents a 6.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Voyager Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,668,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,192,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 27.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,231,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,087,000 after acquiring an additional 702,030 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 11.3% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,132,000 after acquiring an additional 528,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 32.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,019,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,063,000 after buying an additional 249,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

