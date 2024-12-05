Walleye Capital LLC Boosts Position in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) by 111.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,025 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Cabaletta Bio were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 6.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 65.7% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 8.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 7.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 5.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 134,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Friday, November 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Cabaletta Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Cabaletta Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CABA opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $26.35.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

