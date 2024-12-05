Walleye Capital LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 59.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,365 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Kodiak Gas Services were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KGS. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 16.7% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 90.9% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 5.9% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 20,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.09.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of KGS opened at $40.71 on Thursday. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $41.25. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.60.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 565.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kodiak Gas Services

In other news, insider Ewan William Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $121,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,085.25. This represents a 8.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

