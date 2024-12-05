Walleye Trading LLC Purchases New Shares in Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Walleye Trading LLC owned 0.40% of Global Lights Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Lights Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Clear Street LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Lights Acquisition by 1,402.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,874 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global Lights Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $297,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Lights Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $669,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Lights Acquisition by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 503,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Global Lights Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of GLAC opened at $10.62 on Thursday. Global Lights Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42.

Global Lights Acquisition Company Profile

Global Lights Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

