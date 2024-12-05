Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,RTT News reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RVMD. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $48.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average of $45.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.40. Revolution Medicines has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $62.40.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $449,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 300,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,486,638.10. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Weber sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $249,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,381.30. This represents a 28.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,866 shares of company stock valued at $6,355,624 over the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,757,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,820 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,137,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,026 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,875,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,472,000 after buying an additional 250,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,279,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,429,000 after buying an additional 208,516 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,517,000 after buying an additional 291,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

