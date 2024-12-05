What is Desjardins’ Forecast for TSE:BNS Q3 Earnings?

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) – Desjardins issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2026 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cormark reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$76.73.

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$77.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$74.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$68.30. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$59.62 and a 12-month high of C$80.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 74.26%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

