What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for OXY FY2024 Earnings?

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $3.29 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.41. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $3.36 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OXY. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

NYSE OXY opened at $48.91 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

