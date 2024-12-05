William B. Roberts Sells 15,000 Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) Director William B. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 700,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,815.10. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CPSS stock opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 19.16 and a current ratio of 19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.99. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.04.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $100.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.34 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Equities analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the third quarter worth about $445,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 521,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 142,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the period. 47.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

