William Blair Has Bullish Estimate for KROS Q2 Earnings

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Keros Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.18). The consensus estimate for Keros Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.28) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.65) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.91) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.65) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS opened at $67.79 on Thursday. Keros Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.31 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,890.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The company’s revenue was up 4750.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Keros Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 52.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 26.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

