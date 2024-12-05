William H. Yeh Sells 10,000 Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Stock

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) Director William H. Yeh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $430,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,630,017.04. This represents a 4.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $44.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $44.50.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 3.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 15,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter worth about $82,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.