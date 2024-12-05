WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Stake Raised by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.17% of WisdomTree worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in WisdomTree by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in WisdomTree in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in WisdomTree by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Etfs Capital Limited. sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $34,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $138,915,000. This represents a 19.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg bought 67,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $735,699.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,240,707 shares in the company, valued at $100,169,263.88. This trade represents a 0.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research lowered WisdomTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

WisdomTree Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WT opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $12.45.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

WisdomTree Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

